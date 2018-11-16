KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was looking for a missing 27-year-old woman.
Casey Collins was last seen on Sunday in the area of 71 Highway and Longview Road.
Her family was concerned for her safety.
On Saturday afternoon, the police said that she had been found safe.
