KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing 27-year-old woman.
Casey Collins was last seen on Sunday in the area of 71 Highway and Longview Road.
She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
It is not known what clothing she was wearing at the time.
Her family is concerned for her safety.
If you see her or have any information about where she may be, call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
