KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The temperature continues to rise on the debate over the police budget. Now, a judge will have to weigh in on whether the move by a majority of the city council to re-allocate a portion of the police budget is against the law.
In the week since Mayor Quinton Lucas and eight of 12 city council members passed two ordinances to change the mechanism and priorities of the KCPD budget, Lucas has said his effort was to fix crime, while the state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners is only interested in control.
“This hasn’t been about safety. This is about power and who has it,” Lucas said soon after the board filed suit against Lucas, the city manager, the city’s director of finance and the city council. “There are some of us who are saying the system of power as it’s existed has not kept Kansas Citians safe, particularly people who live in the urban core of our city.”
The police board, in the lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court Friday, contends it’s the mayor who is angling for control.
To quote one item in the suit, “…in several public statements Mayor Lucas confirmed the ordinances are meant not to save money but to shift control of the police department’s budget from the Board of Police Commissioners to the Mayor and City Council.”
The suit claims the city council’s move violates state law in part because it came after the FY 2021-2022 budget was already adopted.
At the heart of all of this is the unique set-up in Kansas City in which the city allocates money to police, then a state-appointed board of local residents has control of how it’s spent.
The mayor asserts that system is flawed.
“This is us asking to come to us, report to us what you’re doing in the neighborhoods so we can actually speak back to our constituents, our taxpayers about what we are doing to have some level of change,” Lucas said Friday, echoing what he has said before. “The status quo does not work.”
Lucas and his supporters argue it will help prevent crime by fostering community engagement.
At a community open mic session Thursday night, some celebrated the move.
“We need to completely reimagine the way policing is done in this city,” one woman told the crowd.
Opponents said it’s a slap in the face to the city’s police officers.
“He puts his boots on, he puts his vest on, and goes to do it for you,” a police wife told the audience. “He runs towards the danger.”
Last week, the city council passed a work-around to the state control set-up. One ordinance calculated the minimum required by law to go into the police budget, then removed the remainder. The second ordinance took that remainder and an added $3 million into a separate fund for community engagement and violent crime prevention. That fund was to become a separate contract that the city manager would negotiate with the board.
But the lawsuit argues that the budget is the budget. The board already adopted it with specific category breakdowns. The city, it claims, can't take back part of it and change the breakdown.
To quote, “While the Board commits and spends millions of dollars every fiscal year on community interactions, outreach, engagement and other priorities, the City cannot lawfully mandate the expenditure of funds as it dictates and in violation of state law. The Board has a solemn obligation to ensure lawful operation of the police department and is compelled to protect its own autonomy as set out in Chapter 84.”
Bishop Mark Tolbert, Board of Police Commissioners President, issued a statement, saying in part, “While I understand the frustration of the Mayor, the City Council and some citizens of Kansas City, Missouri, I also understand that we must abide by the laws enacted by our Missouri Legislature.”
The lawsuit is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order to return the money until ruling on the other piece, which is to return the money permanently and void the ordinances that led to this switch.
Lucas said he’d reluctantly welcome a judge’s opinion about the whole system in place of trying to get it changed by the state legislature, where it would likely be an uphill battle.
A hearing on the lawsuit is set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
