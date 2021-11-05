KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Board of Police Commissions approved a $281 million budget.
The proposed police budget would support 200 new officers and pay bumps for people already there.
Money set aside for salaries and and salaries alone are secure, but there's much more discussion ahead on what’s a priority for the board and city council.
"Regardless of what happens we want to protect the salary line item for our employees, insuring the raises, insuring the issues that we discuss as challenges every week, every month rather," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
The vote comes after months of debate over the City Council’s attempts to change the budget.
Ultimately, a judge ruled the city could not reallocate funds.
The budget is now again in the hands of the city council.
The Board of Police Commissioners will meet with the city council on Dec.7th.
