KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the work continues to build the new KCI, the city and its police department are trying to figure out who will protect it.
Starting Monday, several KCPD officers will begin their new assignments at the airport.
The airport police department has always been separate from KCPD until now.
Starting today four officers will start their assignments at KCI in addition to the airport police.
Who protects passengers at KCI has been a conversation between city hall and KCPD for at least a decade.
District 3 Councilman Quinton Lucas says a previous police chief thought it would be more efficient to merge the departments.
There have been delays but now the police department has confirmed they are working with the Aviation Department’s Airport police division.
Which is not uncommon even though the departments are separate.
A statement from KCPD read in part:
“We have been in ongoing discussions with the airport and City administration regarding staffing. They have experienced staffing issues as we all have…We have staff assigned to Airport Operations so that we can best assist Airport Police if called upon.”
Councilman Quinton Lucas is saying it may not be feasible to transfer KCPD officers to the airport because city’s police department is already shorthanded.
