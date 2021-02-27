KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Update -- police say the kids are safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
Kansas City police are asking for your help in finding two children who they believe are with their father.
Teshawna Tedrow, 8, and Loyalty Johnson, 1, were last seen on Saturday in the area of 27th and Prospect Avenue in KCMO.
Police believe they are with their father, 41-year-old Willie Coty.
It's believed they are in a tan Honda Odyssey mini-van with Kansas license plates.
No number was given.
If you see them, please call police immediately.
Some descriptive information of the children and father:
Tashawna Tedrow L B/F 8 years old 4ft. 3 in, 80 lbs Silver Coat, Pink Unicorn Hoody, Blue jeans, white tennis shoes
Loyalty Johnson U B/F 1 year old Pink onesie
Willie Coty B/M 41 years old
The above listed girls are believed to be with their father in a Tan Honda Odyssey mini-van with Kansas license plates and last seen on 2-27-21 in the area of 27th and Prospect. If located, please call 9-11 immediately.
