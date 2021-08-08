Joseph Neustadt
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old man. 

Joseph Neustadt has been missing since Sunday at 11:30 a.m. 

He was last seen in the area of 59th Street and N. Chatham Avenue in Kansas City. 

Police say he is driving a white 2017 Buick SUV with a license plate GD19S. 

Family members tell police he has dementia and requires medical assistance. 

If you see him, call 911 or (816)-234-5136.

