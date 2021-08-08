KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old man.
Joseph Neustadt has been missing since Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
He was last seen in the area of 59th Street and N. Chatham Avenue in Kansas City.
Police say he is driving a white 2017 Buick SUV with a license plate GD19S.
Family members tell police he has dementia and requires medical assistance.
If you see him, call 911 or (816)-234-5136.
