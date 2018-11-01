KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was raking leaves at her house in the West Plaza Neighborhood, when a teen asked if he could help.
What started as a good deed, turned into a bad ending.
Zaida Burton is an 85-year-old widow who is known as the neighborhood grandmother. The people who live around her say they couldn’t believe someone abused her kindness.
“It was an especially despicable act for somebody to come and to take advantage of her goodwill and do that to her,” said Ken Williams who is a neighbor.
She was raking leaves in her yard near 44th and Holly Wednesday afternoon, when a kid walked up and asked if he could help.
He told her he was hungry.
The neighborhoods security camera’s show the boy helping with the yard work for almost an hour.
“I gave him a Pepsi, I give him some candy and cookies and crackers and I give him even $7. For him to do that and then he turns around and does that,” says Burton.
The teen then asked if he could use the bathroom, so she let him into her house.
Burton didn’t know at the time, but he stole money from her purse and the keys to her SUV while he was in her home.
As he left, he snuck into her garage and stole her SUV.
“I didn’t sleep last night, I couldn’t eat and tried to drink coffee this morning and threw it up,” proclaimed Burton.
She was devastated, but thankfully, she says police arrested the teen this morning. They caught him driving her SUV near 39th and 71 Highway.
She says police told her this is the third time he’s been arrested and may be part of a gang known for stealing cars.
We caught up with Burton as a tow truck driver was bringing her home from the police station.
Neighbors couldn’t wait to greet her to make sure everything was okay.
“It doesn’t surprise me that she was willing to lend a helping hand and wanted to see what she could do for him. I can’t believe you wouldn’t ever want that to happen to anyone especially her because she’s just a sweet sweetheart,” explained Mary Kate Vatterott, a neighbor.
The people in this neighborhood are rallying around burton.
They say she’s an example of good neighbor.
They want to show her they have her back.
