KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Police are seeking the assistance of citizens for finding missing adult.
Derrik Wiggins, 28-years-old, is missing from Kansas City on Monday night.
Wiggins is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes.
He was last seen leaving his residence in the 4800 block of Eastwood Drive in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, November 18.
Wiggins was driving a blue, 2013 Toyota Prius bearing Missouri license plates WJ7-H8W.
If located, call 911 immediately or call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136 if you have information about his whereabouts.
