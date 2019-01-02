KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police is investigating a shooting where a man is left with non-life threatening injuries.
Wednesday night just after 6:30, Kansas City officials were dispatched to 97th and Blue Ridge Blvd for a shooting.
Police say that callers reported of hearing gunshots and that a white SUV was going off the road into a yard and was possibly striking a house.
The vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Blue Ridge Church of Christ.
A male victim who was shot was located a short distance from the vehicle in the yard.
Police say that the male was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
