KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating an accident involving a person who was trick or treating that has left them hospitalized in serious condition.
The accident happened shortly before 6pm Wednesday near the intersection of Northeast 42nd Street and North Brighton Avenue.
Three teenagers trick or treating were crossing North Brighton from the west to the east. A Jeep traveling northbound on Brighton hit one of the trick or treaters.
Police say a 15-year old girl suffered moderate injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The girl was wearing some kind of costume.
Police say the driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene, and it doesn't appear the driver was at fault.
