KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kelso’s has filled stomachs for five decades.
The locally owned and operated pizza shop first opened on the Liberty square in 1969, the same year the Kansas City Royals were born.
Now, the last few slices are being served up before they shut their doors for good on Tuesday.
The owners wrote a special note on their Facebook account saying in part:
“There are no words to express our gratitude we have for our faithful customers.”
No one has been more faithful than Jered Porter and Jason Porter, two brothers.
“It seems strange, it’s like the end of an era,” Jered said.
“I was sad. You see it on Facebook and you go, I need to double check that. Is it a joke or something,” Jason asked.
“50 years is a long time and we’ve had a great run,” General Manager Lauren Bultmann, said.
Bultmann said the reason they are closing is basic.
“There’s not really a specific reason, it’s been 50 years, everyone is ready to move on,” Bultmann voiced.
Newlyweds David and Emilia Applebury met on their first date at Kelso’s.
“I showed up 10 minutes early and I got us the table and I let the waitress know this is a first date,” Emilia stated.
They came back Sunday to say their final goodbyes.
“It’s part of our story yes,” Emilia said. “It brought back a lot of memories and the waitress sat us at the same table we sat at for our first date which was really cool, and we didn’t even request it.”
Now, customers are the ones saying, “Thank you.”
“Just thank them for all the good times,” Jason said. “It’s really been good a lot of fun.”
The owners said, a new food spot will open in place of their location called Jefferson’s Restaurant.
