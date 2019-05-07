KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Board members said all four properties were brought to the parks and recreation board by people interested in developing them.
Tuesday, the board passed resolutions to remove portions of those park properties. At Hodge Park, the North Kansas City School District is proposing a development on 36 acres near Shoal Creek Parkway.
1.6 acres of Van Brunt Park, not currently being used, could potentially go to a nearby charter school.
Belvidere Park, a couple lots attached to Lykins Square Park, are being given up for possible development and improvement in those neighborhoods.
“The one in North Kansas City, it’s going to bring people, it’s going to connect people, to have a school there and bring those people to utilize the amenities that are in the park is a good partnership. So our whole thing is partnerships and I think that all of these just make better higher use of the land,” Mary Jane Judy, who is a Board Member for Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation.
“If we are able to use the space and it’s an advantage for those that we need to come in, then I’m all with it,” John Moore, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, said.
The vote now goes to Kansas City, Missouri’s City Council. If approved, it’ll be on the August ballot for residents to decide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.