KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is one step closer to passing its own regulations for medical marijuana.
Another public hearing is set for Thursday on the proposed rules for future dispensaries, crops, testing facilities and manufacturing facilities.
At 8:45 a.m., the public will have a chance to hear the proposed ordinance that will regulate how medical marijuana businesses can operate within city limits.
The presentation will be before the city’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at City Hall.
The committee could recommend the ordinance go to the full council for a vote.
The City Plan Commission already recommended it go to the full council.
Right now, the proposal is to limit marijuana testing and manufacturing facilities and crops to no less than 750 feet from a church, school or daycare. That’s more than the 300 feet requirement for liquor stores.
There would not be a distance limit for dispensaries, but the proposal would limit operating hours of dispensaries to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It would require businesses to conduct all operations inside the building and to make sure proper ventilation is installed to prevent any odor from leaving the building.
Missouri voters said yes to allowing medical marijuana in the state back in November.
The state will start taking applications for business licenses on August 3.
Those applications have a Dec. 31 deadline for approval so medical marijuana facilities across the state can open for business by the first of the year.
The state is already accepting applications from patients for medical marijuana cards. You have to get a recommendation from a doctor and apply through an online registry.
