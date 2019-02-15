KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – With near white-out conditions in the metro, Kansas City officials are asking for employers for a little help with Friday evening’s commute home.

Just before 11 a.m., City Manager Troy Schulte tweeted out a request for employers to let workers off early.

Schulte also tweeted that the city has declared a Phase II Snow Emergency as of noon Friday.

+2 Bands of light-to-moderate snowfall expected most of today StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says most people within our area will see 3-5 inches of snowfall by Friday evening with snow-packed roads.

Road conditions have been problematic across the metropolitan area.

MoDOT has already warned drivers that travel conditions are only going to get worse and to avoid unnecessary travel.

As of noon Friday, interstates are covered with snow as north as Mound City, MO and even further south than Adrian, MO.

People are trying to make the best of the snowy conditions. On 31st and Broadway in Kansas City, Good Samaritans helped drivers who were having car problems on the snowy roads.