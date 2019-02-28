KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- City officials confirmed what many drivers are already painfully aware of, it has been an unprecedented season for potholes.
Thursday a city council committee was briefed on the pothole epidemic.
Just last week, crews filled more than 2,100 potholes and 45 of them on one bridge alone.
The massive problem has been created by a winter with unusual amounts of moisture and repeated cycles of freezing and thawing.
The same city crews that remove the snow are the ones who fix the potholes.
Next week, if the weather cooperates, officials hope to try something different, so potholes won't keep coming back in the same spots.
“We're hoping to fix the pothholes and then put a layer over that whole 100 feet and that would seal out everything underneath it and keep the water out and that's what were hoping to do to bridge those bad areas,” Greg Dolon, Assistant Director of Public Works said.
City crews will concentrate on the worst areas that have the highest amount of traffic, like Ward Parkway, North Oak Trafficway and Raytown Road.
However, Dolon warns in neighborhoods that don't see much traffic it may take until June to deal with all of them.
They say the best thing you can do is to continue calling 311 to report holes you find.
