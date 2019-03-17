KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City police officer is recovering after a crash with a suspected drunk driver Sunday afternoon.
The officer was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion at 6:20 p.m. at Meyer Boulevard and Ward Parkway.
Police said a 24-year-old Lee’s Summit man turned east on Meyer Boulevard and failed to yield the right of way and struck the officer.
Investigators say the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.
