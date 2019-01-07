KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City police officer has been hurt trying to chase down a vehicle that was thought to be involved in another shooting.
Monday night around 8:10, Kansas City police began chasing a vehicle that they thought might have been involved in a non-life-threatening shooting from earlier in the evening.
One Kansas City, Missouri police officer did suffer minor injuries in the chase.
Police say the chase ended at 8:15 p.m. in the location of East 105th Terrace and College Avenue.
Police are continuing to search the area for two people who ran after getting out of their vehicle.
