KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When police officers arrive at the scene of a tragic incident, it can oftentimes be traumatic for children.
Therefore, one officer at Kansas City Police Department's East Patrol has decided to carry around a trunk full of toys to distract these children on traumatic scenes.
Captain Gideon Cody says by doing this, it also allows the kids to remember them more positively in negative situations and it goes a long way in terms of calming the child down.
The idea came about when Captain Cody and a KCPD social worker sat down to discuss what more they could do.
Currently, all donations come from the Walmart on Sterling Avenue just past the Truman Sports Complex. The Walmart helping with the donations tends to have crime. The police patrol regularly and have already formed a relationship with the store.
According to Cody, he hopes to get more donations so every single sergeant’s car has toys in the trunk.
“I can see so many times how I’ve changed their lives, just by handing them that toy,” Cody said. “No matter what, you open that and they see 150 toys in the back of a police officers trunk, and they get to thumb through it and see which one they want. It’s pretty awesome.”
Cody says he also goes to a couple homeless pantries and shelters where he knows there are kids to allow them to pick out toys and build a rapport.
