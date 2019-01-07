KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The latest shooting in Kansas City luckily didn’t cause any injuries that we know of.
It happened early Monday morning, at the “Throwback” karaoke bar on Westport road.
Police say there was a dispute inside the bar.
Three off duty officers stepped in and arrested two men.
Then another man went outside the bar, got a gun from his car, and fired several shots.
Nobody was hurt but that wasn’t the case in a different shooting last night.
A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 39th Street and Wabash.
Witnesses say there was some sort of dispute between the victim and the shooter.
The suspect ran and is still on the run.
“More than likely he lives in this area, from what it sounds like,” Officer Darin Snapp said. “If you know who he is, give us a call. There's a $10,000 reward for the right information. We need to get these killers off the street.”
Another man was shot and killed Saturday in an apartment on Scandia drive.
On Friday, a man was shot outside The Troost Market and later died.
And on Wednesday a man was stabbed to death.
No arrests have been made in any of those homicides and police are asking for tips.
This time last year, Kansas City police only had one homicide case on their hands.
