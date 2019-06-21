KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police and other law enforcement authorities announced Friday several measures to combat gun-related violent crime in Kansas City.
Authorities at the news conference held at the U.S. District Courthouse discussed their new and ongoing efforts while stressing that the help of the community is crucial.
One initiative includes a reboot of the federal “Project Safe Neighborhoods” program, where local and federal authorities will individually target a small number of the city’s most violent offenders.
According to Kansas City police, the summer is historically a peak time for gun violence throughout the city. This comes as police and their federal, state and community partners launch initiatives in hope of reducing crime.
After 18 months of evaluation, they’ve adopted a strategy that has made a major impact on violent crime in other cities, such as Tampa, Florida.
Rick Armstrong, president of the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, also announced that a grand total of $25,000 is now being offered for anonymous tips leading to an arrest in a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.
This is up from the previous $10,000 reward.
Authorities say, volume increases over previous years have made a difference.
A total of $1,000 will also be rewarded to tips that lead to an arrest of someone involved in the theft of a gun, or illegal purchase or use of a gun.
“We just don’t have to wait until someone is dead in the street. The idea is that we want our community to engage before the violence happens. And we’re willing to reward people who are willing to step up and give us that. We want there to be a robust prevention, not just a response," Police Chief Rick Smith said.
The $25,000 reward is currently the highest crime stopper award in the country.
As of today, there have been 59 homicides in Kansas City. They’ve cleared 60% of their homicide cases so far this year.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or they may be submitted at KCcrimestoppers.com.
