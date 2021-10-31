KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) --- After scaling back in 2020, this year brought loads of people to neighborhood streets, looking to make up for lost time.
While some families jumped back into Halloween as we know it, others kept with traditions started during the pandemic.
“It’s fun to share,” said third grader Mason Givens, dressed as Pennywise.
He along with other volunteers at the Macedonia Baptist Church hosted a truck-or-treat for the second year. Parents get their kids into their cars and drive through the church parking lot picking up goodies.
“I believe in safety. I believe in showing love,” said Macedonia Baptist Church member Lacheak Fletcher “Just pouring out into the community.”
As the sun set on October, families who skipped over Halloween last year went searching for a sense of normal lurking in the shadows.
“I feel like things are starting to calm down with Covid and we are ready to get back to our normal everyday life,” said mother Victoria Tillman.
Last year there were significantly less tricks and treats.
The National Retail Federation says in 2020, 58 percent of people participated in Halloween activities. That number is back up to an estimated 65 percent this year, just a few percentage points shy of 2019 numbers.
“I hope they feel comfortable and I think the weather is good and as long as we’re outside and not too close to people I think we’ll be good,” said Tamara Perron, who was passing out candy Sunday night.
