MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA (KCTV) — A Kansas City native and his girlfriend are detained in Jamaica after a dream vacation and now his family is now questioning whether the COVID protocols there are in place to keep people safe or to make money.
Kendall Foreman and about 20 of his closest friends and family had a blast in Jamaica at an all inclusive resort from July 28, until Aug. 2 when they were set to fly home.
Foreman works for an airline and flies free on standby. On Monday when he, his mother, girlfriend and 9-month old baby were set to leave, there were no standby seats available.
By the time there were seats available Wednesday, their COVID tests they had taken at their resort on Saturday had expired. That’s when the problems began.
“It’s been rough,” Foreman said.
Foreman spoke with KCTV5 via WhatsApp video chat from a room in Jamaica where he and his girlfriend, Taylor, have been quarantined since Wednesday. The connection was weak, but Foreman’s mother also spoke with KCTV5 from California via Zoom.
“They are still being detained in Jamaica, my son said there are guards outside of the facility so they can’t even leave their room or anything,” Foreman’s mother Ursula Joyner said.
Joyner was also on the trip and there when she, Foreman and Foreman’s girlfriend Taylor were required to pay $50 each for a rapid COVID test.
“Taylor went last and I promise you within 2 to 3 minutes they called her and pulled her back before we even got our test results and said that hers came back positive,” Joyner said.
Taylor was detained immediately and told to pay $150 more for a PCR test.
The family decided Foreman and Taylor’s baby would fly back to the states with Joyner.
“Taylor has been a mess honestly. She hasn’t been away from him at all ever. You know, she’s a stay at home mom,” Foreman said.
“I’m doing my best to try to keep him as happy and positive as possible but I know he misses his parents. He’s never been away from them,” Joyner said.
Foreman stayed to quarantine with Taylor in a government provided facility.
The couple was shocked when an email came with the rapid test results from the airport.
“The one that we were verbally told was positive came back and it was negative,” Foreman said.
The PCR test results came back positive, but the family questions if the results are valid. They don’t understand why the PCR test was even ordered in the first place, considering Taylor’s rapid test was actually negative.
“We knew what we were signing up for. We know that if you test positive you have to quarantine. But she didn’t. She actually had two negative tests,” Joyner said.
Two negative tests were from when they left the resort initially, then the rapid test once they found a flight. Foreman said even the staff where they are quarantined has questions about why Taylor was held back.
Now the family says the U.S. Embassy is involved.
“They are saying that they’re going to start an investigation, which it’s not going to be overnight,” Joyner said.
It’s unclear when the family will be reunited, or how much more money for additional testing they’ll have to pay.
“All we want is for them to get back safely and also to make sure that no one else has to go through this,” Joyner said.
