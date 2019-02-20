We're still months away from the first legal medical marijuana prescriptions being issued in Missouri, but many shops are already investing in the new law. The fees, just to apply, are more than $10,000.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s an unusual business trip for Kendrick Kelly.

“I came all the way out here from Virginia to learn more about this,” Kendrick Kelly, works in mental health, said.

Kelly, a Kansas City native who hopes to plant a cannabis shop in the Show Me State after voters approved Amendment 2 in November.

Missouri voters say yes to medical marijuana

“It’s a huge risk, huge risk, but it’s something that’s opening up and could be possibly done,” Kelly voiced.

In terms of how big of a risk. According to the state’s website, the non-refundable application is $10,000. 

Jay Czarkowski, co-founder of Canna Advisors, a consultant firm, said it’s more like $500,000.

“Let’s put the disclaimer out there, not everyone is going to win a license,” Kelly stated. “People are going to apply for these licenses and they are going to lose, that’s just the way it is when a limited number of licenses are available.”

The Canna Advisors’ team are on a statewide tour to educate future entrepreneurs. They were in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Czarkowski said Missouri will issue 60 cultivation licenses across the state to growers.

80 processing and manufacturing licenses for product developers and 192 dispensary licenses for storefronts

The consultant group said the state will accept applications in June and issue licenses in December.

Kelly spent $250 to get direct answers Wednesday night in the Crossroads from the experts.

“How will the small businesses and minority business stand up to the big companies that come in,” Kelly asked.

Because he’s about to risk it all.

“You have to have perseverance and be able to see it through,” Kelly explained.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.