KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s an unusual business trip for Kendrick Kelly.
“I came all the way out here from Virginia to learn more about this,” Kendrick Kelly, works in mental health, said.
Kelly, a Kansas City native who hopes to plant a cannabis shop in the Show Me State after voters approved Amendment 2 in November.
“It’s a huge risk, huge risk, but it’s something that’s opening up and could be possibly done,” Kelly voiced.
In terms of how big of a risk. According to the state’s website, the non-refundable application is $10,000.
Jay Czarkowski, co-founder of Canna Advisors, a consultant firm, said it’s more like $500,000.
“Let’s put the disclaimer out there, not everyone is going to win a license,” Kelly stated. “People are going to apply for these licenses and they are going to lose, that’s just the way it is when a limited number of licenses are available.”
The Canna Advisors’ team are on a statewide tour to educate future entrepreneurs. They were in St. Louis on Tuesday.
Czarkowski said Missouri will issue 60 cultivation licenses across the state to growers.
80 processing and manufacturing licenses for product developers and 192 dispensary licenses for storefronts
The consultant group said the state will accept applications in June and issue licenses in December.
Kelly spent $250 to get direct answers Wednesday night in the Crossroads from the experts.
“How will the small businesses and minority business stand up to the big companies that come in,” Kelly asked.
Because he’s about to risk it all.
“You have to have perseverance and be able to see it through,” Kelly explained.
