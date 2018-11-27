KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has scored another top spot for international travel.
Tuesday, National Geographic named KC as a place worth visiting in 2019, one of just three American destinations on the list that includes exotic destinations like the Peruvian Amazon and Perth, Australia.
The streetcar is just one of the things cited for what the magazine calls a “revival.”
It’s just the latest in several prominent magazines mentions which could help the metro in ways you haven’t thought about.
28 spots made “The World’s Most Exciting Destinations.”
The specific why for KC? To “revel in the revival.”
“There’s a lot of stuff to do. The revival downtown is amazing,” said Jeaneal Pearson, Merriam, KS resident.
The writers took note of the World War I Museum.
The recent transformation of the historic Savoy into a swanky museum hotel.
The 18th and Vine district, including the Jazz Museum and Negro Leagues Museum.
And the warehouses of the West Bottoms turned into retro-cool hangouts.
“I like First Fridays. We have a really big art and music scene,” explained Loni Ragsdale, Gardner, KS resident.
Which is why Travel and Leisure already put KC among America’s Most Cultured Cities in 2015 and America’s Most Underrated Cities in 2017.
Now, we’ve made an international list.
“We are finally on the map, and we are on the map big time,” voiced Kathy Sudeikis, Acendas Travel Agent.
Sudeikis is a travel agent with unusual insight.
Her son is Jason Sudeikis, one of the original three local boy celebrities who started the Big Slick Fundraiser for Children’s Mercy nine years ago. She’s seen celebrities come to help a cause and leave as KC converts.
“…and come back just raving and want to come back and bring their spouses,” proclaimed Sudeikis.
She’s worked with Children’s Mercy via Big Slick and knows hospitals and companies alike struggle to recruit the most talented to a town seen as nothing special.
That’s where each new bit of positive press helps more than just tourism.
“I know that makes a difference when doctors are being offered positions here at KU or at Children’s Mercy. Now that we’re on the map, it’s not as tough a sell,” said Sudeikis.
Our sports scene may have played a role as well, the World Series run in 2014 and win in 2015.
The same national travel magazine that put us on the list for cool design and culture, had 3 years earlier in 2012, featured us in “America’s Dirtiest Cities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.