KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has more than 15,000 federal workers.
Some of them are working without pay because of the shutdown.
One federal contractor turned to the internet for help to make it through.
More than 200 sympathizers have reached into their own wallets to help Julie Burr and her two children.
The Kansas City single mother says she’s a contracted federal worker out of work and losing pay each day the shutdown fight continues. She spoke Monday on CNN.
"I was given the advice to set up a GoFundMe and I made a goal of approximately two months of salary because I wasn't sure how much this would last,” said Julie Burr, Federal Contract Worker. (Courtesy CNN)
Her GoFundMe page has raised more than her initial goal of $5,000.
While President Trump’s demand for more than $5 billion for a border wall grows louder.
One person who contributed to Burr’s online campaign wrote: “I am a single mother of two as well, and I know the struggle. Hold on!”
“That's going to help get us through. It helped with my January rent and more than likely will have to help with February rent also. So right now, I'm relying on that," said Burr. (Courtesy CNN)
Matt Harris, a Political Science Professor at Park University, says it will offer tuition assistance to military students during the partial government shutdown.
And for the first time, President Trump will deliver a prime-time address from the Oval Office before his visit to the U.S-Mexico border.
“It’s really a chance for the President to use what we call use the bully pulpit and try to persuade the people who can then put pressure on congress,” Harris said.
Meantime, Trump says he may declare a national emergency to build his long-promised border wall as the shutdown looms.
“I think what the administration is doing right now trying to nail down if we do this what are the ramifications and how we would roll that out in terms of the specifics,” voiced Harris.
President Trump would likely be challenged in court if he does declare a national emergency.
