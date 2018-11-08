KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City metro is bracing for a snowy start to the weekend with slick roads for drivers Thursday and Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire metro area for Thursday evening.
Light snowfall was being reported by officials in Johnson County by midday Thursday, with a wintry mix expecting to transition to all snow by late afternoon and into the evening.
StormTrack5 meteorologist Erin Little is forecasting between 1 to 2 inches of snow for most of the metro area, with accumulation on grass and elevated surfaces.
Drivers Thursday night could face a wet and slushy evening commute, as well as reduced visibility due to precipitation.
As temperature drop through the evening and into Friday morning, drivers should expect to icy roads throughout the area.
Download the StormTrack5 Weather App now to be prepared as winter weather moves into the area, and stay with KCTV5 News for the latest updates from the StormTrack5 weather team.
