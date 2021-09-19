JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- In October, Kevin Strickland will have a second chance to prove his innocence and possibly be freed from a life sentence in jail.
He’s not the only Kansas City metro man getting this rare opportunity.
Keith Carnes will have the same chance this week.
“A miracle, it’s a miracle how everything is lining up,” says Eve Moffatt, Keith’s mother.
Carnes was sentenced to life in prison, without parole, for the 2003 murder of 24-year-old Larry White.
A crime, that back in December, Moffatt said Carnes never committed.
“I want you to understand that he did not do that crime and he needs to be home,” says Moffatt when KCTV5 interviewed her in December.
To this day her feelings are still the exact same.
“I talked to Keith and I asked him point blank did you do it? He says, ‘no I didn’t, I swear I didn’t mom’, and I believe my son,” says Moffatt.
She isn’t alone, last year Carnes’ defense team filed new evidence with the Missouri Supreme Court.
They pointed to a lack of physical evidence connecting Carnes to the crime scene, documents forged with Carnes’ signature, and recanted statements from two major witnesses.
His defense team also believes there was foul play by Carnes’ initial attorney, who they say represented another suspect in the case.
In December, the state’s high court appointed a special master to review the case.
“The last judge didn’t look at the facts and the evidence, Keith’s been sent away for 19 years, 19 years away from his brother, his father, his friends, his family and me,” says Moffatt.
Moffatt is hoping this time around things will be different.
Thanks to the special master, Carnes has a new hearing at the Jackson County courthouse, scheduled Thursday, and Friday at 9 a.m.
A second chance to prove his innocence and a scenario that’s not very common.
“With DNA exonerations over the last 20 to 30 years it’s made everybody realize that there are a lot more innocent people in prison than anybody would have liked to admit, particularly prosecutors and judges,” says Kent Gipson, the attorney for Carnes.
Gipson has represented Carnes for several years and believes Carnes’ case is even stronger than Kevin Strickland’s, whose decades old triple murder conviction has caused a recent firestorm between local judges, the Jackson County prosecutor, and the Missouri Attorney General.
“You never know until you go to court, usually there’s always a few curveballs along the way, just hope we are going to be able to handle it but I’m confident we are going to prevail in this case,” says Gipson.
So is Moffatt, who will finally get to see her son in person for the first time in years.
“I’m just going to be so excited just to see him, just to see him,” says Moffatt.
We are told several Carnes’ supporters will be at the Jackson County courthouse, including exoneree groups Miracles of Innocence and Exoneration Nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.