JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the state of Missouri surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases and Kansas hit 150,000.
To give you a better idea how many people have gotten sick, those numbers represent about five percent of the states' populations.
This is all comes one day after the Kansas City metro hit 1,000 COVID deaths.
Hospitals around the area are running out of beds and things are only expected to get worse in the coming days.
KCTV5 talked to someone who's praying for the recovery of people all around the world and knows what it's like to see the one he loves battle the virus.
“I had an opportunity to speak with Bishop Jordan, actually to visit with Bishop Jordan briefly last evening,” says Jarius Jones of the Pentecostal Church of God in Christ in Kansas City.
That's something earlier this year that Jones wouldn’t have been able to do, since the 88-year-old bishop was at Saint Joseph Medical Center battlingCOVID-19.
“For the 82 days that he was there, we could not see him physically or we could not contact or have physically contact,” said Jones.
After multiple scares, Bishop Jordan came out on top.
In June KCTV5 News, was there as he exited the hospital.
“I actually feel like I’ve been reborn again,” is what Bishop Jordan said as he was leaving.
The bishop’s good friend and brother in the church, Jarius, fears what could have happened if the bishop was battling the virus now.
“That’s what bishop Jordan endured a 25-day stint on the ventilators and we know they don’t like to go beyond really nine or 10 days. For him to experience that and knowing that there is such a greater demand, we would have not have probably been able to sustain his life as we did if he were in this situation,” Jones said.
Fortunately, that wasn’t the case.
“It’s so important that that individuals wear their mask, that individuals keep the distance, that they limit those they are in contact with,” says Jones.
It’s believed the bishop caught the virus after attending a church event in KCK, but Jones says after this experience, he has fully changed his view on the virus and really has taken the steps to not spread it.
