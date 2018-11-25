FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City was hit by its first blizzard since 2011 on Sunday.
Many local authorities were urging people to stay off the roads for their own safety and so that crews will be more easily able to clear the roads.
By 11:30 a.m., the Kansas Department of Transportation was saying that I-70 was closed almost halfway across the state. "Pretreat does nothing for blowing snow and blizzard conditions,” they tweeted. “We treat, but we don't work miracles. STAY HOME."
Northbound I-635 was shut down from the I-35 ramp by about 3 p.m. according to the KHP.
According to Devan Tucking from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, there have been numerous crashes in the state.
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration for the state due to the storm.
By about 2 p.m., KDOT had closed all eastbound and westbound state and federal Highways in Atchison County until further notice.
By about 2:30 p.m., the Kansas City International Airport closed the airfield to all arrivals due to visibility being less than a quarter of a mile. The crew will continue to plow and sweep the runways. KCI is telling people to check with their airline for the status of their flight. As of 6:43 p.m. Sunday, KCI is back open for business.
Power outages were also an issue. At about 1 p.m., 14,429 KCP&L customers were without power. Initially, the largest outage areas were in St. Joseph and Platte City.
There were also 606 BPU customers without power and about 8,000 Westar customers in the same situation.
Many areas, including Lenexa, were entered an “inclement weather accident reporting plan.” They are asking that drivers exchange information and report the incident at the station after the storm if no one is injured and the vehicles can be moved off the road.
According to the Clay County Sheriff, authorities are saying to avoid JJ Highway from H Highway to 210 Highway, due to the inclement weather and traffic incidents. Clay county sheriff has also reported to avoid N HWY from S Marietta ST to 210 Highway due to the inclement weather and traffic incidents.
By 2 p.m., The University of Kansas said that all Lawrence and Edwards classes were canceled for Monday. You can find more information about that here: http://alerts.ku.edu.
The UMKC campus will be closed on Monday. Day and night classes, and the administrative offices will be closed.
All the K-State campuses were affected by the weather. Classes before noon on the Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses are canceled for Monday. The Olathe campus is closed and classes are canceled for Monday. Students should contact professors or instructors if unable to travel safely to campus and employees should communicate with supervisors.
Additionally, Kansas City, Missouri; Kansas City, Kansas; and Johnson County, Kansas libraries have been closed.
As of 6:45 p.m. Park University will be closed. This is including the Kansas City area, all Kansas City area offices (Parkville, Downtown Kansas City, Independence and Lenexa) will be closed tomorrow (Monday, Nov. 26) and all Kansas City area daytime classes are cancelled. Click here for more details.
The KU Medical Center Campus will be closed on Monday due to safety concerns. They will be open Tuesday. This does not effect hospital operations only University operations.
Kansas City Kansas Community College campuses will be closed Monday. All day and evening classes are cancelled and all campus events and activities will be cancelled.
To check school and church closures, click here.
According to authorities, trash collection will be delayed from Monday to Tuesday.
We will be live at 4 a.m. on Monday to provide you the latest information about how the roads are for your commute into work. We will see you then!
