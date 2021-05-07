KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) -- Employers across Kansas City are struggling to find applicants for jobs.
According to the latest jobs report we are still missing 8 million positions compared to pre-pandemic times.
The disconnect between these two statistics can be explained through pandemic benefits.
“It doesn’t make sense for a lot of folks to return to very low wage jobs when their unemployment benefits are at or even above what they would be making if they were working,” said UMKC associate professor of finance Nathan Mauck.
He says employers will need to change their tactics to get more applicants on board.
“If they want to get back to work,” Mauck said. “They are going to have to raise wages, offer benefits or wait until unemployment benefits run out and folks don’t have that option.”
Mauck notes this give and take could also cause inflation, which experts are watching for.
The hospitality industry is finally seeing travelers headed back out. Managers say they need more people to keep the place running.
“The vaccines are coming,” said Great Wolf Lodge General Manager Alex Matthews. “And, everyone is going to start traveling now. We really do have that need.”
After a hiring fair and weekly open interviews on Wednesdays, they’re still looking to fill about 35 more positions. The next hiring fair is on May
“There’s some people who are a little apprehensive going back into the workplace with the pandemic still with us even though we see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Matthews said.
A recent Microsoft survey says more than 40 percent of people worldwide are considering leaving their jobs.
Will Mears owns and landscaping business. He says they’ve retained most of their employees and business has increased throughout the pandemic. The biggest problem for them is finding people who want to do manual labor.
“So, we need more people but there’s no one to find,” Mears said.
The U.S. jobs report released Friday said there were more jobs added in the month of March than in April. Mauck said the national could continue to see a steady decrease in additional jobs.
