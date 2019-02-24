JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Three Kansas City men have been charged in connection with an incident where shots were fired outside a church in Raytown on Saturday afternoon.
The shots were fired during the memorial service for Kansas City homicide victim An'Janique Wright, who was 15 years old.
Gary P. Jones Jr., 22, has been charged with resisting a lawful stop.
Gerrad D. Rivera-Willis, 19, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Zion Owsley, 20, has been charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.
According to court documents filed on Sunday, police were doing surveillance on Saturday afternoon during a memorial service at Graceway Church on Blue Ridge Cutoff when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a Nissan Altima driving at a high rate of speed on East 55th.
They pursued the vehicle, which did not stop, ignored traffic signals, and exceeded the speed limits. The suspect vehicle reached speeds around 75 mph to 90 mph before it was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Jones was the driver and, after the vehicle stopped, he got out and ran.
Jones told police he left the funeral and stopped his vehicle in the parking lot when he heard gunshots. Then, someone in his vehicle fired a weapon.
Rivera-Willis told police he thought someone in another vehicle might fire a gun at him, although he didn't see a weapon. So, he fired two or three shots.
Owsley also left the vehicle that Jones was driving. Officers found him trying to conceal a weapon in a bush. The gun, police found, was stolen out of Overland Park.
Prosecutors requested bonds of $30,000 for Rivera-Willis and $5,000 for Jones and Owsley.
