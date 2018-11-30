Kansas City memorial unveiled Saturday will remember lynching victim

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- African Americans who were lynched is a chapter of United States history we rarely hear much about. No one knows just how many people died this way.
But, on Saturday, a new memorial in Kansas City will remember one of those victims.
“He was a colored man and that was enough,” said Staci Pratt with Missourians for an Alternative to the Death Penalty.
Levi Herrington was wrongly accused and killed after the death of a KCPD officer in 1882. He was lynched in the West Bottoms on what used to be the Bluff Street Bridge.
“He was lynched for a crime that he had no involvement in,” Pratt said.
Now, more than 100 years later, a marker will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Saturday at 10th and Summit streets.
“Because this is the spot where onlookers would have been at the time of the lynching,” said Pratt.
She says the city is acknowledging what happened.
The marker will outline what happened to Herrington. Historians used posts from the Kansas City Police Department Memorial website to document the lynching.
