KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Union Station will be filled up Monday afternoon with candidates and cold ones.
A forum is being held by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce for the Kansas City mayoral race.
The chamber of commerce says the event won't be stuffy politics as usual. Instead people will be engaged with entertaining, informal, and informative questioning.
Along with the forum, you can chill out with a cold one. Wine, beer, and other refreshments are available.
The event begins at 3:30 p.m.
Election day for Kansas City April 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.