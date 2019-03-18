Union Station Generic

Union Station stands in front of the Kansas City, Mo., skyline Friday, Aug. 20, 2010, in Kansas City, Mo. 

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Union Station will be filled up Monday afternoon with candidates and cold ones.

A forum is being held by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce for the Kansas City mayoral race.

The chamber of commerce says the event won't be stuffy politics as usual. Instead people will be engaged with entertaining, informal, and informative questioning.

Along with the forum, you can chill out with a cold one. Wine, beer, and other refreshments are available.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m.

Election day for Kansas City April 2nd.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.