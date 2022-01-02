KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two days after he said he had tested positive for Covid-19, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said his wife and baby have as well.
Lucas said Friday morning that he tested positive for the virus and has since been in quarantine.
On Sunday night, he tweeted that the family had caught the virus.
"Unfortunately, the illness did catch up to my wife and baby," Lucas tweeted. "I know everyone will be fine, but, as many parents have experienced, it hurts to see the little one affected."
On Friday, Lucas said he was fully vaccinated, including receiving his third shot.
He said he has experienced a "few symptoms."
