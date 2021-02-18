JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- Since January, part of the downtown Kansas City Convention Center has been converted into a warming center for the homeless.
A recent tweet from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has many talking about the people being helped.
“I stayed in my car for almost two and a half months before it burnt up,” says Sherman Hunt, who is currently staying at Bartle Hall.
For the last couple of weeks after 6 p.m., Hunt’s temporary home has been Bartle Hall.
“Thank you first of all for the opportunity it’s unprecedented,” says Hunt.
The hall was opened up last month by city officials to house the local homeless community, protecting them from these very cold winter temperatures.
The facility has been housing more than 350 people each night from all walks of life.
“I wish that they would make it so that you can help people with mental issues and people that have civilly binding goals because you are mixing t and t together people don’t care some do,” Hunt said.
He isn’t the only one with concerns.
Lucas tweeted this morning in regards to the center and where the people being serviced are coming from, tweeting “In recent days, we’ve had suburban law enforcement agencies from Missouri and Kansas dropping off folks from their community to our overnight warming shelter at Bartle Hall”.
A message he says is truly directed towards the surrounding city leaders in the metro.
“Those at the high level, say well, heck last year Kansas City helped us out a lot. Maybe there is a plan that we can work on that’s regional, maybe we can finally invest in zero fare transit not just in Kansas City," says Lucas.
We pressed the mayor, but he would not comment on exactly which suburban cities he was talking about.
KCTV5 reached out to various law enforcement agencies across the metro on both sides of the state line who have no clue who the mayor was referring to.
Independence says they have temporary hotels for their homeless community. Overland Park and KCK said they have warming centers in their areas where they drop off the homeless.
“I’m not starting that fight," Lucas said. "I talked to the mayor of one of the cities and we had a very good conversation and I’m not here to throw anybody under the bus."
The mayor said he is happy the officers did bring people over to the center to help save lives and says he doesn’t want to see anybody hurt because of the cold weather, whether it be in Overland Park or here in Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.