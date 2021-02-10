KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - Mayor Quinton Lucas had three pressing topics to address Wednesday night: violent crime, a strained budget and COVID-19.
The portion of his speech related to COVID-19 included an unexpectedly emotional moment.
“Almost all of us know someone who COVID took from us,” he said, as the city’s sign language interpreter, Michelle DeMartino, provided translation.
Just a few sentences later, Lucas said DeMartino lost both of her parents to COVID-19 just this week, yet she was on stage signing his statements about her.
“I say to her, we grieve for you and your family and we will never stop working to keep others from experiencing the pain that you and your loved ones have had to endure,” Lucas said, then asked for a moment of silence.
COVID-19 is just one reason for a massive shortfall in the city budget and proposed cuts.
Despite calling for cuts, the mayor vowed to expand snow removal and double investment in street resurfacing. He said his proposed budget would involve no layoffs or furloughs but would include cost savings by not filling vacant positions and offering voluntary early retirement packages.
Taking on the controversial topic of the police budget, he said they would face budget cuts, but it would not change the number of officers or 911 dispatchers.
“No officer will need to lose their jobs due to budget cuts, and no stations need to be closed,” he said.
He acknowledged the tension surrounding the topic: that some want more cuts in police and others want increases in police funding.
“In this submitted budget, we make a financial decision, not a political one,” he said.
He noted the proposed budget does decrease funding to the following organizations that currently get financial support the city:
- Kansas City Zoo
- Starlight Theater
- ArtsKC
- Black Archives of Mid-America
- Visit KC
- Legal Aid of Western Missouri
- Kansas City Film Office
In addressing violent crime, he touted new but existing efforts with programs for prevention, intervention, law enforcement community engagement and legal reform. He said he’d like to expand the focus on intervention and would aggressively seek federal grants to fund such programs.
“We must keep being creative and innovative, working with schools, re-entry programs, and our neighborhood and church leaders to push changing all parts of the community,” he said.
Asked after the address how the proposed city budget can reduce the police budget while not cutting officer staffing, his office says it involves not filling vacant positions and combining its IT system with City Hall’s along with other “right-sizing” measures.
The FY21-22 Budget will be formally presented to the City Council tomorrow, February 11, during Business Session at 1 p.m., followed by several public budget hearings to provide Kansas Citians an opportunity to weigh in on how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.
Below are additional segments from the speech by topic:
COVID-19
As someone who believes in medicine and science, we will never stop having as our primary goal how we can make our community safer. Our rules have not been easy, but I will never gamble with my mother’s life or yours for temporary economic gains. That does not mean we have ignored our economic challenges.
While we will continue to work in Washington and Jefferson City to create further aid to stem the harsh economic conditions so many of our small businesses face, Kansas City has led in supporting our small businesses, neighborhoods, and entrepreneurs:
- Kansas City was the first and to this day one of few cities in our region that just weeks into the pandemic created a small business relief fund for struggling businesses that eventually provided $3.2 million to our friends and neighbors;
- By late March, we crafted rules to expand outdoor seating, dining, and drinking—changes that I will move to make permanent in Kansas City;
- The City is deferring, and in some cases, waiving, fees for small businesses with less than $4 million in annual revenues; and
- Kansas City has already allocated $7 million in emergency rental assistance for families struggling to pay their rent, and through support from the federal government and Congressman Cleaver and Senator Blunt, we will soon be distributing $15 million in rental assistance over the next year.
BUDGET
Despite our positive changes and plans, we confront the reality of a revenue shortfall of more than $70 million as compared to last year’s budget. The budget to be introduced moves the $70 million forecast shortfall down to only $15 million.
...we will present a budget with:
No furloughs;
No reductions in essential city services;
Targeted investments in priority areas, including but not limited to:
- Expanded snow removal operations;
- Doubling our investment in street resurfacing;
- Additional support for our unhoused population;
- Significant steps to improve equity and to help build a more inclusive and supportive organization by hiring the City’s first ever Chief Equity Officer; and
- Creation of our first ever Transportation Director and other resources to help us aggressively redesign our streets to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries.
- Closing the budget gap also requires a long list of “surgical” cuts and adjustments to how we fund city services, including:
- Transitioning to “in house” waste removal and leaf and brush collection services;
- Negotiated reductions in healthcare costs for the city and auditing existing coverage to ensure cost effectiveness;
- Converting streetlights to more energy efficient LED lights;
- Removing all but essential City travel and special events budgets;
- Eliminating hundreds of currently unfilled positions—again, avoiding the mass layoffs of our workers seen in other cities and states;
- Right sizing the KCPD budget to match current staffing and consolidating services to provide more efficient response;
- Offering voluntary early retirement incentives for all of our staff having accumulated at least 20 years of service;
- Sale of unused city property;
- Refinancing existing debt;
- Consolidating office space into unused areas of City Hall;
- Reductions in contracts with outside vendors including security guards, jail contracts, and consultants; and
- Selling off underused vehicles and empty City-owned buildings, including the Hale Arena, which currently costs the city $1.7 million a year to maintain.
SAFETY/VIOLENCE
More often than not, homicides are not random. They happen when there are no readily available support systems, mental health services, no alternative path for reconciliation, and, often, little trust in law enforcement. Last August, our City’s health and public safety leaders stood with me to announce a new comprehensive framework to address Kansas City’s epidemic of violent crime.
This framework incorporated four areas of focus:
- Prevention, through impactful programs and opportunities that work to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline, improve safe spaces, and remove economic barriers that impede individual success.
- Intervention: through identifying individuals most at-risk for committing violent crime and intervene with necessary resources to help set them on the right path.
- Law Enforcement and the Community: though accountability measures and increased outreach for law enforcement, encouraging communication and collaboration with the community on the most violent crimes.
- Administrative Reform: having fair and equitable laws and community trust in our legal institutions.
After townhalls and neighborhood walks, we’ve already made progress:
- We worked to bring in a nationally acclaimed anti-violence program for youth in Kansas City. The Becoming a Man/Working on Womanhood program provides highly engaging counseling, mental health services, trauma support, and mentoring programs for adolescents, and launched early this year in the too-often overlooked Hickman Mills School District, with plans to expand in our community.
- In this budget, we continue to advocate for keeping social workers embedded at every station within the Kansas City Police Department. We also have pursued grants to encourage the hiring of a more diverse police force, especially focused on the recruitment of women, so that our law enforcement is reflective of its community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.