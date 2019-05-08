KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Marine Corps Private Ted Hall, a Kansas City native, was finally accounted for after being killed during World War II.
Pvt. Hall was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma on the day of December 7, 1941 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Hall was on the ship when it was attacked by the Japanese on the ‘day which will live in infamy.’
The Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Hall.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu'uanu Cemeteries.
In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.
The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.
The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Hall.
In April 2015, the Deputy Secretary of Defense issued a policy memorandum directing the disinterment of unknowns associated with the USS Oklahoma.
On June 15, 2015, DPAA personnel began exhuming the remains from the Punchbowl for analysis.
To identify Hall's remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence.
Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y-chromosome DNA analysis.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,723 still unaccounted.
Hall's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
