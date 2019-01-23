DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man is wanted for violation of probation for sexual assault of a child.
Tommy Richardson is wanted on a Douglas County, Missouri probation of violation warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Police said that Richardson’s original offense occurred in 2011 in Ava, Missouri where Richardson was involved with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
Authorities say that Richardson’s current whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Richardson is also a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.