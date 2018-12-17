LIBERTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shotgun killing of another man.
Kevin Michael Moore was sentenced earlier this month for the January shooting death of Jacob Wood in Gladstone.
Prosecutors said Moore drove to a Gladstone house after he called a woman and overheard Wood yelling at her. He was armed with a shotgun when he confronted Wood.
The woman said she heard a gunshot and saw Wood fall. She said Moore ran out of the house and drove away.
Moore claimed he shot Wood in self-defense after Wood confronted him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.