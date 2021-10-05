KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine.
Anthony E. Myers, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty in July of 2020 on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing methamphetamine.
Myers was originally arrested in April of 2018 when police found him walking in the middle of the street. He had pulled out a gun and shot into the air. When officers tried to make contact with him, he initially refused their commands and was eventually taken to the ground and resisted arrest.
Authorities seized a loaded Taurus Millennium 9mm handgun, a glass pipe with residue, a second glass pipe and almost six grams of meth.
According to the court, Myers has a history of gang affiliation. He identified as a member of the 22nd Street Crips.
