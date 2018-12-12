KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man with whom he had a feud.
Daniel Wilson, 27, had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2016 killing of 24-year-old Tyrone London.
According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the 4600 block of Willow on a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim shot to death in the living room.
Witnesses told police that Wilson, had been in a feud. According to court records, Wilson pushed aside a woman, after stating "I'll take your life now," and fired several times, killing London.
During the second day of his trial, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder.
Jackson County prosecutors say family members present during the killing identified Wilson as the shooter.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 1.
