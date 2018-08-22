Kansas City man, 22, pleads guilty to fatal crash that killed woman

A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a fatal crash in Kansas City.
Juan Sanchez admitted to driving a vehicle that killed Shaymaa Saudi, a 35-year-old mother.
Abbas Alhashemi, her widow, said Saudi was killed in front of their daughter, who was just four years old at the time of the crash.
Saudi was killed when her vehicle crashed into a pole on St. John Road. Video surveillance captured the driver trying to run over Alhashemi before pulling a U-turn to chase after Alhashemi's wife and child.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 19.
