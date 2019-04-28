Henry County, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was killed after his car left the roadway, rolled over and struck a home in Henry County, MO.
At about 10:23 p.m. on Saturday night, Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to MO 7 Hwy. and SE 751 Rd. on a rollover accident and a vehicle striking a house.
Upon arrival, they found 63-year-old Jimmie Quigley, the driver of the vehicle, dead.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.