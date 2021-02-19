KANSAS CITY, MO -- A man is charged with second degree murder and three counts of felony endangering the welfare of child following a triple shooting that left two people dead.
According to court records, a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old were inside a Kansas City townhome when shots were fired on Wednesday February 17th around 2:00PM on Pennway Terrace.
When first responders arrived at the townhome, they found, 35-year-old Khasheme Strother and 19-year-old Raymon Hill deceased from gunshot wounds.
Dmarius M. Bozeman who had a gunshot wound to his leg was taken to the hospital.
According to 911 audio recordings, Bozeman claimed he shot Hill in self-defense. He said he accidentally shot Strother, who he referred to as his girlfriend, in the chest.
Investigators interviewed juveniles who were inside the townhome who told police they went downstairs to check on Strother and saw Bozeman on top of her in the laundry room. She was telling him to get off her and let go.
The juveniles said they tried to help her due to past violent incidents. According to court records, the juveniles told investigators Bozeman told them he would “fight” or “kill all of them.”
They all began to physically fight. The fight ended briefly when Bozeman said he was leaving.
Then, the juveniles said they heard gunshots and saw Strother was shot. Then they heard a second round of gunshots and saw Hill was shot.
Bozeman is also facing four counts of armed criminal action.
His bond is set at $150,000 cash only for the second-degree murder charge that was filed on Friday. His bond was previously set at $75,000 for child endangerment and armed criminal action charges that were filed on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.