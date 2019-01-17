KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man faces murder charges after police say he chased down the wrong car following an altercation and killed a 71-year-old woman.
Dakkota S. Siders, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, armed criminal action and delivery of a controlled substance.
Police initially responded to reports of an injured driver Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Interstate 35 around 3 a.m. and discovered the victim, Barbra J. Harper, who was already deceased.
Officers said Harper had suffered a gunshot wound, and further investigation found holes in the headrest of the passenger side seat of her vehicle that appeared to be from gunfire, broken driver’s and passenger-side windows and shell casings in the roadway near the vehicle.
Investigators obtained surveillance video from city traffic cameras that showed a vehicle, later determined by police to be driven by Siders, speeding behind Harper’s car before Harper’s car slammed into the guard rail and Siders’ vehicle exited onto Harrison Street.
Police tracked Siders to his residence and were able to take him into custody. When they did, they discovered a 9 mm handgun in his waistband and another 9 mm handgun in his armpit, along with a large amount of cash and a smartphone.
Investigators said they also found another handgun and three pounds of marijuana, as well as scales and plastic sandwich bags, inside Siders’ home.
While investigating Siders connection to the shooting of Harper, detectives determined that he had been involved in a shooting incident near the Shady Lady on East 12 Street just before the killing of Harper after analysis of shell casings from both locations showed the rounds had been fired from the same gun.
Court records indicate that detectives believe Siders may have mistaken Harper’s car for a person involved in the Shady Lady dispute.
Siders is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
