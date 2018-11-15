Kansas City man escapes house fire in city's northeast side

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man escaped a house fire in the city's historic northeast side.
It broke out just after 7 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Wabash Avenue.
The man was able to get out OK.
Fire crews had to call a second alarm to get the flames under control.
The fire started in the attic. What caused it is still under investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.