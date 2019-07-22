BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A man drowned after jumping into Lake Jacomo to help two children who were wearing life jackets but appeared to be struggling, authorities said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a man who went into the water around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers said 31-year-old Fabian Torres-Torres, of Kansas City, was on a pontoon boat with family when he saw two children in the water who were wearing life jackets but appeared to be struggling. He then jumped into the water to save them.
The children are fine, but Torres-Torres never resurfaced alive. His body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
