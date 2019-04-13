GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man died in a crash in Alabama on Thursday. 

The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on I-10 in eastern Baldwin County. 

According to the highway patrol in Alabama, he was headed west near mile marker 62 when the 2016 Freightliner he was driving left the road and hit a culvert. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and has been identified as 40-year-old Abdirisak Muse Daad from KC. 

He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. 

