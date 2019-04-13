BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man died in a crash in Alabama on Thursday.
The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on I-10 in eastern Baldwin County.
According to the highway patrol in Alabama, he was headed west near mile marker 62 when the 2016 Freightliner he was driving left the road and hit a culvert.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and has been identified as 40-year-old Abdirisak Muse Daad from KC.
He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.