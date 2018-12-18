KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 71.
Edwin Templeton was hit sometime before 6:30 a.m. Monday while crossing Truman Road.
Templeton was coming to work at Heartland Center for Behavioral Change.
"It is with great sadness that the staff at Heartland Center has learned of Edwin’s injuries. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Edwin, his family and all involved in this accident," Heartland Center for Behavioral Change said in a written statement Tuesday.
Templeton has been a part of Heartland Center since 1992 as a part-time group facilitator and became a full-time member of in January 2009.
"He has served in multiple positions across the organization. He has touched the lives of so many people in the Kansas City community spreading a message of hope and personal knowledge that recovery from substance use disorders is possible. Edwin has effectively carried this message to people who have struggled with the disease of addiction with a passion unmatched by most. His love for people, especially those challenged by the stigma associated with substance use disorders, was evident to all who encountered him throughout Missouri.
Edwin is a special man, larger than life in so many ways. Beyond the work he does for HCBC, he is also a musician with a love for music and the arts. He is well read and opinionated and could engage in meaningful conversation on almost any subject. There is simply a presence about Edwin that leaves an impression on all who know him.
Edwin was an early adopter of the value of Peer Support Services. He obtained his certification as a Peer Support Specialist in 2012. Edwin understood the value of his personal lived experience and his passion to help others achieve recovery. He has been a friend and mentor to so many of the staff here at Heartland Center who look to Edwin for support and guidance. Edwin has a way of knowing when a colleague needed his support or just a good laugh. We hope for healing for all involved in this accident."
